Suspect on the loose after Maryland Heights officer's vehicle hit during pursuit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – One suspect is on the loose and another is in custody following a police pursuit in St. Louis County Tuesday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., a Maryland Heights officer began to chase a vehicle that was reported stolen from St. Peters. During the chase, the suspect vehicle hit the officer’s vehicle. The chase ended when the suspect vehicle was involved in a minor crash in the 8500 block of Page.

After the crash, two suspects got out of their vehicle. One of the suspects was taken into custody following a foot chase but the other is still being sought.

One officer reportedly sustained a minor injury while chasing the suspect that was later taken into custody.

Skyzoom4 was over the area of Page where the police chase ended around 8:15 a.m. and saw officers from the North County Police Cooperative and K-9 Units searching the area. The officers were seen walking on the grass and nearby railroad tracks during their search for the second suspect.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved