Digital swastika created using photo of Webster Groves student; administrators investigating

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Webster Groves High School administrators are investigating after a digital swastika was created using a photo of a student.

Over the weekend, the school learned that a high school student created a digital swastika using a photo of the face of another student, according to a letter emailed to families Monday.

“I can assure you that this kind of behavior has no place in our school and will not be tolerated. We are committed to promoting understanding and respect for all. If your child talks about witnessing any other such disrespectful incidents or you see anything questionable yourself, please call any administrator at the High School,” read a portion of the letter sent by Principal Jon Clark.

No other details about the incident have been released.

