Hundreds fill Family Arena to speak out against proposed trash transfer site

Roughly 300 people came to the Family Arena Monday night to talk about a proposed trash transfer site.



The proposed site is located about a quarter of a mile from the arena on South River Road. It would be a place where trash is brought, consolidated and then taken to a landfill.



“This is a facility that by law has to transfer within in 24 hours,” said a representative of the developer.



Metro Fill Development, LLC is seeking the conditional use permit for the trash transfer station.



Dozens of people spoke out against the proposal.



“Nobody wants this garbage depot or whatever you call it in our neighborhood, its nasty,” said resident Mike Grimsley.



Many voiced concern over possible smells and traffic jams near the Family Arena.



“If you ever try to drive by here after an event it takes forever and with those trucks, it’s going to be a lot worse,” said resident John Seigel.



The county said it has received more than 270 letters against the project, but no letters in support of it.



There was no vote on the conditional use permit that was in front of the St. Charles County Council on Monday.



The county said in order to operate such a business there are three levels of approval needed. That includes zoning, public health and the state of Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources. All of which the county said requires separate public hearings.



The issue could be voted on at the final meeting of 2017 on December 18. If it’s not ready to be voted on then it will happen next year. The council said it will be posted to the agenda on the Friday before the meeting.



Monday night’s meeting was the only night for public comment on the issue.











Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

























