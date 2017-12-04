Man dies after being shot in Imo's parking lot in Dutchtown neighborhood

Investigators in the parking lot of a Dutchtown neighborhood Imo's after a man was shot Monday (Credit: KMOV)

A man was shot in the chest on the Imo's parking lot near the intersection of Spring and Itaska Monday night. Credit: KMOV

A man died after being shot in an Imo’s parking lot in the Dutchtown neighborhood Monday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of South Spring and Delor around 8:20 p.m. Police said the man, later identified as 20-year-old Jordan Boyd, was shot in the chest and stomach while sitting in his car.

After being taken to the hospital, the man reportedly died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The shooting happened just blocks from where an Imo’s delivery driver shot and killed someone who tried to rob him Thursday, and where two brothers were shot, one of them fatally, on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

