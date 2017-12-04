2 employees accused of stealing thousands from Lake St. Louis McDonalds

Police say the two were caught on surveillance video taking more than $2,200 at the McDonald’s on Robert Raymond Drive. Credit: KMOV

Two employees have admitted to stealing thousands from a McDonalds in Lake St. Louis, police said.

Alex Smith and Lamarion Thomas are charged with burglary and felony stealing.

Police say the two were caught on surveillance video taking more than $2,200 at the McDonald’s on Robert Raymond Drive, which is off I-64.

Authorities say both admitted to the burglary.

Smith’s girlfriend is the assistant manager of the McDonald’s, police say. Authorities allege Smith used her keys to access the store overnight.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.