More churches being broken into in Franklin County

A trend of church burglaries is growing in Franklin County.

Seven churches have been targeted in the last two weeks. Investigators believe the latest string of break-ins are connected.

It started on November 21 when a 15-passenger van was stolen from a church near Pacific.

Since then, police say about $20,000 worth of electronics and other items have been stolen.

Three churches were also hit in October. Surveillance video captured a burglary at a church in Sullivan. A total of three churches were targeted around that time.

News 4 is working to learn if it’s connected to the recent string.

