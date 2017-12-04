Kingshighway Bridge lanes to reopen despite completion date pushed to Spring 2018

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The final completion of the Kingshighway Bridge has been pushed back once again according to the St. Louis Streets Department.

The bridge was partially re-open in May after several delays, but lanes remain closed as crews work to finish the sidewalks and the decorative barriers on the outside of the bridge. Those barriers are causing the continued delays.

Back in August, Rich Bradley, the president of the Board of Public Service, said the full opening would happen in October, but as 2017 comes to a close, Bradley says that date is once again pushed back but drivers will see additional lanes opened.

"Since temperatures will be falling quickly, we will be moving the interior roadway jersey barriers out to open three lanes in both directions and continue working on setting the exterior decorative barrier wall sections as they are delivered and temps allow," said Bradley.

The three lanes in each direction will open Tuesday while they work on the rest of the decorative barriers.

"They are very detailed and decorative so about six are cast per week and then delivered to the job site. Since they are set in grout, the work depends on the delivery schedule and temperature," he said, adding that the site will require at least 100 of them.

He said they will complete the sidewalks in the spring, with the hopeful completion by late spring, a full year after the initial re-opening. Bradley says the delays are not affecting the project's budget.

Crews began rebuilding the Kingshighway Bridge between Shaw and Vandeventer/Southwest in 2015 and the construction was the cause of struggles for some businesses. One citing the prolonged closure as the reason for closing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved