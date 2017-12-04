Florissant police hand out gifts instead of tickets on Monday - KMOV.com

Florissant police hand out gifts instead of tickets on Monday

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Instead of handing out tickets, Florissant police handed out summons of joy on Monday.

News 4 rode along as officers pulled over drivers for minor traffic violations and surprised them with a gift.

It is something the police department does every year.

Officers say they enjoy the chance to brighten someone’s holiday season.

