Florissant police hand out gifts instead of tickets on Monday

Instead of handing out tickets, Florissant police handed out summons of joy on Monday.

News 4 rode along as officers pulled over drivers for minor traffic violations and surprised them with a gift.

It is something the police department does every year.

Officers say they enjoy the chance to brighten someone’s holiday season.

