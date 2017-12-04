Cardinals Care partnering with KMOV for annual holiday gift drive

Piles of Christmas presents are lining up at Busch Stadium for the annual Cardinal’s Care Holiday gift drive. (Credit: KMOV)

Piles of Christmas presents are lining up at Busch Stadium for the annual Cardinal’s Care Holiday gift drive.

“We collected over 2,000 gifts last year, gave directly to kids in our community,” said Keith Brooks.

Keith Brooks of Cardinals Care discussed the annual holiday gift drive ran by KMOV, Cardinals Care, the American Red Cross, and the St. Louis Blues. The presents will go to military families at Scott Air Force Base, Southside Early Childhood Center, and other local organizations that serve low-income families.

“Some parents literally have nothing, trying to figure out how to provide Christmas for their children. Don’t have to worry about that,” said Brooks.

The drive is accepting new, unwrapped toys for kids up to 12 years of age and gift cards for teenagers.

“You just drive right up Gate 4, someone in our front office will come out with hot chocolate, stocking stuffers and you drive right out,” said Brooks.

Gifts will be collected from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, outside gate Four of Busch Stadium.

