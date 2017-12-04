Sunset Hills Police offer advice in light of recent carjackings

Shoppers were especially concerned Monday at the Sunset Hills Toys R Us where a recent carjacking took place. (Credit: KMOV)

SUNSET HILLS, Mo- Shoppers were especially concerned Monday at the Sunset Hills Toys R Us where just the day before a pair of carjackers stole an employee’s car as he drove into the parking lot.

Sunset Hills police say this is the first carjacking in nearly ten years.

The last, was an attempted carjacking that occurred in 2008.

In this case, they say the passenger of a Dodge Challenger got out and demanded the employee to hand him his own Dodge Challenger he was driving.

Police think they may have targeted the victim because of the make and model of the car.

Now, shoppers like Concetta Kuviak are especially concerned as they do their holiday shopping.

“It’s not one of the areas that you would think it would happen right here in this area with so many people,” she said.

Officer Robbie Hagen suggests drivers drive around the parking lot to scope out the area before they park.

She also suggests you park as close to the entrance as you can and in a well-lit area.

She warns drivers to avoid parking in spots surrounded by a vehicle that’s taller than you own.

“Make sure that there’s nothing that you’re not parked in an area where a criminal can conceal himself and approach you,” said Hagen.

Sunset Hills police will be patrolling shopping centers during the holidays and are currently working with other agencies as they search for the stolen car.