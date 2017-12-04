How a lemonade stand helps those in need

A lemonade stand on at St. Clair Elementary is raising money for those who need a little extra help this time of year. Credit: KMOV

A lemonade stand on at St. Clair Elementary is raising money for those who need a little extra help this time of year.

The stand sells candy, soda and toys for students, parents and for the whole community to buy.

“We’re teaching kids you can give back in a small way… you don’t need a check for $1,000,” said teacher Susan Elbert. “They call me the lemonade stand lady.”

Elbert has been teaching at the school since the 1990s and her small lemonade stand has grown drastically. Everything at the stand costs a dollar.

Those dollars add up. Over12 years, more than 32,000 has been raised. All the money is donated to local food pantries to help those in need during the holiday season.

“Even though I’m a teacher and academics is important, I take very seriously we have to teach kids character words too. I think if we live it and they see it, they learn it,” said Elbert.

Student Douglas Feuerborn, 7, said he was not only able to buy some gifts for his family, he also said he learned valuable lessons.

Elbert says donations are so plentiful that items are being dropped off at her front door.

If you would like to help, the lemonade stand is open from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the school.

