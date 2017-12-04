Anheuser-Busch sending ingredients into space for extensive study

Image of the iconic Budweiser sign at Anheuser-Busch's St. Louis brewery. (PRNewsFoto/Anheuser-Busch)

AB InBev is partnering with the Center for Advancement of Science in Space to launch a small packet of barley seeds into space.

Approximately 20 seeds will be sent to spend a month on the international space station and then will return to earth for an extensive study.

The launch is set to take place on Friday.

