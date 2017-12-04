MISSING: South County man last seen Friday after telling friend he was going for walk

Haven Liebmann was last seen Friday morning in south St. Louis County (Credit: Police)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for help finding a 20-year-old man reported missing Friday.

Haven Liebmann was last seen at his home in the 100 block of East Loretta Avenue in South County around 3 a.m. after telling a friend he was going for a walk.

Liebmann reportedly suffers from anxiety but is not currently taking any medications.

Liebmann, who is described as being 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds, was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, black pants and light gray tennis shoes. Police said he could also be wearing a dark-colored trench coat and gray wool hat.

Anyone with information regarding Liebmann’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Taylor at 636-529-8210.

