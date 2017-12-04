Alton police increase patrols for holiday shopping season

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One police department is putting extra officers on the street as holiday shopping increases.

The Alton Police Department announced they will have extra officers on the street throughout the holiday shopping season.

“In Alton, our experience is that most of the time it’s an opportunity for a criminal to take advantage of someone. We hope by simple things like putting your belonging away, locking your vehicles that opportunity is taken away,” said Emily Hejna, with the Alton Police Department.

Though they will have extra officers on hand, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons encourages shoppers to help in the fight against crime. He suggests shoppers refrain carrying or displaying large amounts of cash, place valuables out of sight in cars and ensuring that vehicles are locked before entering a store.

“Most vehicle burglaries in our area are crimes of opportunity. The criminal sees something they want in the car and then they try the door handle. When it opens, they take your property,” said Chief Simmons.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity should contact the police department at 618-463-3505 or dial 911.

