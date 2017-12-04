Man critically injured during robbery, shooting in Tower Grove South

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured after being shot during a robbery in the Tower Grove South neighborhood Saturday morning.

The 26-year-old victim told police he was in the 3900 block of Utah when two suspects robbed and shot him around 5 a.m.

After the crime, the victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and buttocks. He was listed in critical, stable condition.

Police said the suspects are believed to be between 15 and 16 years old and driving a blue truck.

