Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Steve Winwood to perform at Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Steve Winwood will be performing at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in February.

Winwood, who has sold over 50 million records in the course of his five-decade career, will perform on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $47.50 to $125.

