Final vote expected on proposed waste transfer center in St. Charles County

A final vote is expected on Monday, December 4 to decide on the proposed waste transfer facility in St. Charles County. The county is expecting hundreds of people to show up to the county council meeting, so they have moved the meeting to the Family Arena to accommodate all the people.

The proposed plot is an 8-acre, empty quarry located near Family Arena at the intersection of Friedens and Arena Parkway. Metro Fill Development, LLC wants to build the facility to hold commercial and residential waste before moving on to a landfill.

There is a neighborhood that backs up against the proposed plot of land. Many who live there are concerned about the sanitary risks of having waste stored so close to their homes.

"It's a health hazard from the decaying trash. Second, is going to be the issue with the traffic and lastly, all the local residents here are concerned with declining property values, that's the biggest thing around here," said Tom Szelag, one of the homeowners near the proposed plot of land.

In previous county council meetings, the planning and zoning board has suggested the council reject this proposed development.

At 5 p.m. Monday, a council work session on the 2018 budget will be held first. Then, at 7 p.m. at the Family Arena, the council meeting will take place with the floor open for public comment on the waste transfer center before the final council vote.

If you cannot attend the meeting, the St. Charles County is live streaming it on their YouTube channel.

