O'Fallon, Mo. police searching for owner of ring found after Justice Center open house

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department is asking for help locating the owner of a diamond ring that was found over the weekend.

The ring was found following the open house at the Justice Center, the department posted on their Facebook page Monday morning.

Anyone who believes the ring could be theirs is urged to contact Detective RS McDermott at 636-379-5659 or rmcdermott@ofallon.mo.us.

