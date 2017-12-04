Man injured in north St. Louis County shooting Sunday evening

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is recovering after being injured in a shooting in north St. Louis County Sunday night.

The 19-year-old victim and several other people were inside a home in the 9800 block of Lawnview in Moline Acres when several shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. The man sustained a graze wound, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

The house the group was inside sustained ballistic damage.

No other details have been released.

