Foreigner's 'Juke Box Heroes Tour' coming to St. Louis

Foreigner will be returning to St. Louis on July 18 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The Juke Box Heroes Tour will have special guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 and can be purchased at LiveNation.com.

