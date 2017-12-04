GOP legislator making primary challenge against Gov. Rauner

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A Republican state legislator is making a primary challenge against Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton says in remarks released early Monday by her campaign that she'll side with "taxpaying Illinois families" instead of the "political ruling class." She notes that she supported Rauner's campaign in 2014, but says Illinois needs a new path.

Ives earlier said she'd selected former state Rep. Rich Morthland as a lieutenant governor running mate.

Ives took office in 2013 and was formerly a member of the Wheaton City Council. She's a West Point graduate and former Army officer.

Candidates hoping to run in the March primary face a Monday deadline to file petitions with state election officials.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.