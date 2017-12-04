Sweet deals in honor of National Cookie Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Monday, Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day, which means some places are offering sweet deals.
Whole Foods – 50% off everything at the cookie bar
Cinnabon – Free bottle of milk with purchase of a Cookie BonBite
Mrs. Fields – The first 400 visitors will get a free chocolate chip cookie at every location
Toll House Café – Free regular cookie
Great American Cookies – Free chocolate chip cookie with no purchase necessary
Insomnia Cookies – Free cookie with any purchase
