Sweet deals in honor of National Cookie Day

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Monday, Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day, which means some places are offering sweet deals.

Whole Foods – 50% off everything at the cookie bar

Cinnabon – Free bottle of milk with purchase of a Cookie BonBite

Mrs. Fields – The first 400 visitors will get a free chocolate chip cookie at every location

Toll House Café – Free regular cookie

Great American Cookies – Free chocolate chip cookie with no purchase necessary

Insomnia Cookies – Free cookie with any purchase

