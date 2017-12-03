Pedestrian struck by car on EB I-70 near Blanchette Bridge - KMOV.com

Pedestrian struck by car on EB I-70 near Blanchette Bridge

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A pedestrian was hit by a car on eastbound I-70 near the Blanchette Bridge in St. Charles on Sunday night.

The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. between the Blanchette Bridge and Fifth Street.

Authorities said the victim injuries believed to be life-threatening.

At one point, only one lane of traffic was getting through.

All lanes re-opened around 10:20 p.m.

