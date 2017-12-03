3,300 toys delivered to Fairmont City kids for Christmas

Not a single child in Fairmont City, Illinois went without any toys this Christmas.

All day on Sunday, a parade of fire trucks brought dozens of volunteers up and down neighborhood street to deliver a total of 3,300 presents to the children. This is the eighth year the Fairmont City Fire Department has organized this event.

Firefighters sounded their sirens on their trucks as they made their way down the neighborhood streets. It was an alert to all residents to bring their kids outside. Dozens of volunteers followed alongside the trucks ran gifts out to the kids. Even Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were along for the ride meeting and taking pictures with kids.

Although every child in Fairmont City received gifts from the fire department, the priority deliveries went to the children who needed the gifts the most.

"We have a lot of low income, Hispanic trailer parks in town," said Robert Allen, the Fairmont City fire chief.

The language barrier did not stop the volunteers from making connections with the people they gave gifts to, whether that was through a hug, high five or small conversation.

While kids were receiving gifts, many were also the givers. Several kids were part of the volunteer effort by wrapping and deliveries presents.

"They are the future of this toy drive as well," said Allen.

The volunteers for a present in the return which was to be able to see the joy and happiness on the childrens' faces.

"Seeing the smiles on the kids faces....it'll melt your heart," said Allen.

The Fairmonth City Fire Department gets all their toys donated by people in the community.

