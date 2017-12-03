Kids with special needs get the chance to see Santa

Two kids posing with Santa at West County Center. Credit: KMOV

Local children with autism and other special needs are getting the chance to see Santa Claus.

Sunday, West County Center hosted a sensory-friendly visit with Santa.

The mall worked with a local chapter of Autism Speaks to create a calming environment for the kids.

The event was held in the morning before the mall opened for the day.

Similar events were held Sunday at South County Center, St. Clair Square and Mid Rivers Mall. 2017 was the first year local malls have participated.

Organizers say it was such a success that they plan to put it on again next year.

