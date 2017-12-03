Police: Man fatally shot while washing his girlfriend's car in Wellston

Police said a man was washing his girlfriend's car in Wellston on Sunday when he was shot and killed. Credit: KMOV

Police said a man was fatally shot while he was washing his car in Wellston late Sunday morning.

A 41-year-old man from Flordell Hills was washing his girlfriend's car in the 6200 block of Bartmer in Wellston when a suspect confronted him and opened fire, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m.

The suspect then fled on foot. Police say they are still trying to determine a motive.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the North County Police Cooperative at 314-427-8000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

