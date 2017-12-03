Mizzou to play in Texas Bowl

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock throws a pass during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri State Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 72-43. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Mizzou’s football team will face the Texas Longhorns in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, the school announced on Sunday.

It will be the Tigers’ first bowl appearance since 2014 when they defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Citrus Bowl.

Mizzou last appeared the in the Texas Bowl in 2009, losing to Navy.

The Tigers started the 2017 season 1-5, only to win their final six games and earn a bowl berth.

The Tigers last faced Texas in 2011, the school’s last season in the Big XII.

