One dead after shooting near Missouri Botanical Garden

One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of DeTonty St., about four blocks east of the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Police said the victim was not conscious or breathing when they arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other information was not immediately available.

