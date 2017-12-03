Authorities investigating quadruple shooting in North City

Four people were shot at the Euclid Market in North City on Sunday. Credit: KMOV

Four people have been shot in north St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. at the Euclid Market on north Euclid Ave.

Police said two males and two females were shot. Police also said all four victims were conscious and breathing.

The victims were all transported to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

