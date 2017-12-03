Maryland Heights Police receive reports of stolen packages from porches

The Maryland Heights Police Department said in a Facebook post that they have recently received reports of packages stolen from front porches.

The stolen packages were delivered by UPS and FEDEX.

Police said if you are having packages delivered to your home while you are not there, it is a good idea to have a neighbor keep an eye out for the package and hold it for you until you get home.

Police also suggest that when you order your package, instruct your delivery driver to place the package somewhere other than the front porch, such as behind a bush or on the side of your house.

You can also have your packages delivered to your work instead of your house. Police said packages sent to work are more secure.

If you have a package stolen from your porch in Maryland Heights, call police at 314-298-8700.

