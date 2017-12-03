Police looking for suspects in armed carjacking at Toys R Us in Sunset Hills

A man was carjacked in the parking lot of Toys R Us in Sunset Hills on Lindbergh Blvd.

The incident happened Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

Sunset Hills Police said the victim had just parked his car in the Toys R Us parking lot when a maroon Dodge Challenger pulled up in front of the victim.

A male passenger got out of the suspect vehicle and approached the victim, displayed a handgun and told the victim to run. Police said the suspect did not point the gun at the victim.

The suspect then took the victim's 2013 black Dodge Challenger, which has a red stripe down the hood. Police believe the victim may have been targeted because of the type of car he was driving.

Both cars fled the Toys R Us parking lot and were last seen speeding down eastbound Interstate 44.

Police said other information indicates the victim was followed to the Toys R Us by the suspects.

No one was injured.

The maroon Dodge Challenger has tinted windows and damage to the trunk and the front of the car, police said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Sunset Hills Police at 314-849-4400.

Police also said if you believe you are being followed or watched, call 911 immediately, particularly if you own a Dodge Challenger.

