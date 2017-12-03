MetroLink construction scheduled, may result in delays

Construction work for the new Cortex MetroLink Station may result in delays for some red line and blue line MetroLink passengers this week.

A MetroLink news release said the construction is scheduled for the evenings of Dec. 4-8, starting every night at 8 p.m.

During construction hours, MetroLink will operate on a single track at the Grand MetroLink Station, and blue line trains will only operate between the Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Shrewsbury-Lansdown 1-44 MetroLink Stations.

Westbound blue line passengers will need to board a red line train between the Fairview Heights and Central West End MetroLink Stations. They will also need to travel to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to transfer to a blue line train to continue their westbound trips.

Eastbound blue line passengers will need to board a red line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to continue their eastbound trips.

Red line passengers may experience some delays up to five minutes.

MetroLink suggests passengers allow 10 minutes when transferring between red line and blue line trains.

