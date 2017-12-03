Westbound I-70 reopens after overnight crash

All lanes of westbound I-70 were closed overnight Saturday into Sunday for about an hour. (Credit: MODOT)

Westbound Interstate 70 reopened Sunday morning. All lanes were closed for about an hour overnight after a crash.

Multiple first responders were on the scene.

The crash on I-70 was located near the intersection with I-270.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the crash. Other information was not immediately available.

