Man, 63, killed in St. Charles County car accident

A single-car crash in St. Charles County Saturday killed one man.

Bhugol Chandel, 63, of St. Peters was killed in the crash.

The accident happened at 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

Missouri Highway Patrol says Chandel was driving his 2011 Toyota Sienna westbound on Highway 364, west of Arena Parkway. His vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway, striking the median wall.

Chandel was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

