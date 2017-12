A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in north St. Louis.

Cortez B. Rucker, 27, of the 5000 block of Ruskin, was found dead after being shot multiple times just after 5 a.m. in the 4700 block of Genevieve Ave.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Rucker's death is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.