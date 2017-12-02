Major Case Squad investigating shooting on I-270 in North County

Some sort of incident has closed all lanes of WB I-270 near 367. Credit: MoDOT

The Major Case Squad is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 270 Saturday night.

Police said they received a call around 8 p.m. for a shooting on I-270 between Highway 367 and Halls Ferry.

One woman was shot and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown, police said.

All lanes of westbound I-270 near Highway 367 in North County were closed for several hours Saturday night. All lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m.

A light-colored Pontiac Vibe sedan with at least one bullet hole in it was later towed away.

It is believed the shooter was in another car, a silver vehicle, which police are searching for.

