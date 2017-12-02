St. Louis police help underprivileged kids get Christmas presents

An officer helps a child pick out a present during the 9th annual Patrolling for Presents event at Target in South City. Credit: KMOV

St. Louis Metropolitan police officers "patrolled for presents" Saturday for children who may not have had Christmas presents otherwise.

Officers teamed up with the organization Big Brothers, Big Sisters to help local kids from low-income families pick out their Christmas presents.

The shopping spree took place inside the Target on Hampton Avenue.

The event Saturday marked the ninth year the police department has partnered with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.

After going shopping, kids got to have a wrapping party.

