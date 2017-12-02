Vigil held after 2 brothers are shot in South City

Jacques Combs, Jr, 25, and his younger brother, 22, were shot in South City on Saturday. Jacques was pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: KMOV

A vigil was held Sunday for a man who was fatally shot in the Dutchtown neighborhood on Saturday. His brother was also wounded in the shooting.

The shooting happened just after 1:45 p.m. near Spring Ave. and Itaska St.

Family members said two brothers were shot. Jacques Combs, Jr, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 22-year-old younger brother underwent several surgeries and has more ahead of him, relatives said.

Relatives say Jacques left behind a 2-year-old daughter.

Sunday, relatives gathered near where the shooting happened for a vigil. Emotions were running high as loved ones consoled each other.

Faye Combs, Jacques' grandmother, said she hopes someone turns the shooter in soon.

The shooting happened near where an Imo's delivery driver shot and killed someone who tried to rob him on Thursday night.

