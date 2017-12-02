Local lawmakers react to senate-passed tax cut bill

After Republicans pushed a nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill through the Senate early Saturday, Missouri and Illinois senators are reacting to the bill's passing.

U.S. Republican senator for Missouri Roy Blunt called the tax bill a "major victory for hardworking Missourians."

Blunt's official statement reads:

"This bill will break us free from years of stagnation. We will provide a much-needed tax cut for middle-class families and jumpstart a new era of growth and opportunity. Together, this will mean more money in people’s pockets today, and more jobs with higher wages in the future. And, after years of watching jobs and capital go overseas, this plan will bring investment back to our communities where it belongs. We’re not just changing the tax code, we’re changing the trajectory of our economy and the future we hand to our kids and grandkids. The Senate took an important step toward providing real tax relief for Americans today, and we must continue working to get a bill to the president’s desk this year.”

However, U.S. Democratic senator for Illinois Tammy Duckworth said it is "disheartening to see Wall Street once again benefiting at the expense of Main Street."

Duckworth's official statement reads:

“I’ve long said we need to pass tax reform, but reforms need to focus on helping our nation’s small businesses and middle-class families, not Donald Trump’s well-connected, ultra-wealthy friends and family. Working Americans and small businesses—not mega-corporations—deserve a break, and it is so disheartening to see Wall Street once again benefiting at the expense of Main Street. We know better, and Senate Republicans should know better.”

News 4 will update this article as more local lawmakers react to the tax bill.

