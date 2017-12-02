Crash in Perry County kills 26-year-old man

A single-car crash in Perry County early Saturday morning has left a 26-year-old man dead.

Missouri Highway Patrol reports Dylan Young of Chester, Illinois died in the crash.

Police say Young was driving his 2002 Dodge Dakota northbound on Highway 51, about a half mile south of Perry County Road, when he crashed at 1:18 a.m.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and Young over-corrected his truck, causing it to travel off the left side of the road and overturn.

Police say Young was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

