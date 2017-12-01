Cards trade Diaz to Blue Jays for minor league outfielder

The Cardinals traded shortstop Aledmys Diaz to Blue Jays in exchange for minor league outfielder J.B. Woodman on Friday.

Diaz, 27, was an All-Star during his rookie year of 2016 and finished fifth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting. Diaz compiled a .300 average, hit 17 home runs and drove in 65 runs during that rookie season in which he missed time due to an injured wrist.

However, he spent much of 2017 in Memphis, only hitting .259 and driving in 20 runs in 79 games.

Woodman will soon be 23-years-old and was the Blue Jays second-round pick in the 2016 draft out of Ole Miss.

Woodman spent the 2017 season playing mostly in center and right field for Lansing (A) in the Midwest League.

He helped Ole Miss reach the College World Series in 2014 and tied for the lead in home runs in the SEC in 2016.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved