Mehlville man accused of threatening mass murder of police officers, co-workers

David Colona is accused of threatening his former co-workers and police officer. Credit: St. Charles County Jail

A Mehlville man is facing charges for allegedly making death threats against police officers and former co-workers.

David Colona, 47, is charged with two felony counts of making a terroristic threat.

Authorities said Colona made threats against a co-worker at his former employer, Home Depot.

A corporate spokesman for Home Depot clarified that Colona and the threatened co-worker formerly worked at an undisclosed Home Depot location together, but that the co-worker currently works at the Wentzville location. The spokesman said Colona never worked at the Wentzville location.

The former co-worker told police that Colona left him 79 voicemails over the course of a few months.

In one message left earlier this week, prosecutors said Colona said he was going to kill as many people as he could, saying “that’s for treating me like this for all these years.”

Police said Colona also told the former co-worker that he was going to get a high-powered assault rifle and kill as many police officers as he could.

In the voicemail, Colona also indicated he wanted to kill another former co-worker by crushing his skull.

Police said Colona blames law enforcement officers for his current situation. Authorities said Colona made these threats against officers because he believes they put cameras in his house and car.

Authorities said Colona has a history of mental illness. In 2013, police said St. Louis County officers were called to his home and found Colona suffering from hallucinations and extreme paranoia.

A judge set Colona’s bond at $100,000 earlier this week.

Court records show Colona faces a felony harassment charge for sending threatening text messages to a family member in August 2017.

