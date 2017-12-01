Fire breaks out at home in Granite City

A fire broke out at a home on E. 23rd Street in Granite City on Friday afternoon. Credit: KMOV

A fire broke out at a home in Granite City on Friday afternoon.

The fire happened at a home in the 2300 block of East 23rd Street around 4:00 p.m.

The view from Skyzoom 4 showed flames shooting through the home’s roof.

Other information wasn’t immediately.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved