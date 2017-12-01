Mother crashes car into Kindergarten Center after being refused access to her child

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews responded to the Normandy School District Kindergarten Center after a woman reportedly deliberately crashed into the building.

According to police, the woman's child normally attends the Kindergarten Center, but was in a different building Friday. When she went to pick up her child, she was denied access because she isn't legally allowed to have contact with the child.

Police say she then drove back to the Kindergarten Center for an unknown reason and drove into the building. According to school officials, her vehicle crashed into the double doors at the back of the building and came partially inside.

The school went into a soft lockdown while administrators determined what was happening.

Students were released to their parents out front while the vehicle was towed away. There were no injuries in the incident but the woman was taken into custody.

