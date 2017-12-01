Workers go on strike at North St. Louis County nursing home

Picketers gathered outside of Christian Care Home Friday morning. (Credit: KMOV)

Workers at a nursing home in North St. Louis County are demanding action from their employer.

Picketers were out Friday morning at Christian Care Home on Chambers Road.

They are accusing management of unfair labor practices.

A union representative tells News 4 their contract expired Nov. 6. Workers claim management has been negotiating in "bad faith" since that date.

Accusations include canceling bargaining meetings and laying people off. Workers also say all requests for wage increases have been denied.

News 4 has made four calls to Christian Care Home management. They have not responded to our request for comment.

