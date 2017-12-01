Normandy School District gets to provisional accreditation

The Normandy School District has been granted provisional accreditation Friday.

The ruling will take effect Jan. 2, 2018.

The upgrade follows improvements in student achievement and graduation rates.

Normandy was the only unaccredited school district in the state of Missouri prior to the ruling.

The district has been run by a state-appointed board for the past few years.

