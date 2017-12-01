St. Louis housing market currently 'tight'

If you are looking to buy or sell a home in St. Louis, the market is tight right now.

A tight market means there are not many houses for sale.

The houses that are selling cost between $150,000 and $225,000.

Central Bank advises first-time home buyers to avoid the "do it yourself" trap.

The bank says in a tight market, it is important to work with experienced realtors and mortgage bankers.

The bank also advises to have all your financing lined up and ready to go because the houses that are for sale are selling very quickly.

