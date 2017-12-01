$110,000 rewarded to McDonald's manager for turning in suspected Tampa serial killer

The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >
ABC News on Saturday suspended investigative reporter Brian Ross for four weeks without pay for his erroneous report on Michael Flynn, which it called a "serious error."More >
ABC News on Saturday suspended investigative reporter Brian Ross for four weeks without pay for his erroneous report on Michael Flynn, which it called a "serious error."More >
Authorities believe they have found the remains of the missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl. Her mother's live-in boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, faces charges in connection with her disappearance, authorities said.More >
Authorities believe they have found the remains of the missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl. Her mother's live-in boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, faces charges in connection with her disappearance, authorities said.More >
The woman was in the middle of injecting a needle into her companion's arm. Then he noticed the woman was pregnant.More >
The woman was in the middle of injecting a needle into her companion's arm. Then he noticed the woman was pregnant.More >