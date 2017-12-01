$110,000 rewarded to McDonald's manager for turning in suspected Tampa serial killer

Howell Donaldson III is charged with four counts of murder in the first degree. (Credit: CNN)

Officials have cleared up any confusion about who will receive the financial reward for the capture of Tampa's alleged serial killer.

The McDonald's manager, who found the suspect's gun in a bag and turned it over to police, will receive all $110,000.

The tip from McDonald's manager Delonda Walker was the key piece of evidence leading to the arrest of Howell Donaldson III.

Donaldson is being held without bond. His pretrial hearing is set for Tuesday.

