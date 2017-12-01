Blues wear bedazzled jerseys to honor 11-year-old who lost battle with cancer

The Blues will wear special bedazzled jerseys during warm-ups at Friday's game to honor Ari Dougan. (Credit: NHL)

The St. Louis Blues looked a little different during warm-ups at Friday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The team was sporting bedazzled jerseys during warm-ups as part of the Hockey Fights Cancer game night.

The sparkly jerseys are a tribute to Ari Dougan, the 11-year-old Blues fan who lost her eight-year battle with cancer Nov. 11.

Dougan joined Vladimir Tarasenko and the rest of the team for a road trip last March, instantly capturing the hearts of the players, coaches and fans.

Dougan's family dropped the puck prior to Friday's game.

Throughout the game, the Blues had multiple fundraising opportunities to benefit cancer research. Proceeds will go to organizations such as the American Cancer Society, Friends of Kids with Cancer, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Siteman Cancer Center.

The special warm-up jerseys are autographed and are up for auction online here. Fans can also text "BLUES" to 52182 to bid on the jerseys. The auction ends Dec. 4. All proceeds will benefit cancer research organizations.

