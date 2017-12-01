Major Case Squad activated after 20-year-old's body found in Cahokia

Investigators on Doris Road near Interstate 255 after a man's body was found (Credit: KMOV)

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad was activated in Cahokia after a body was found under the Interstate 255 overpass Friday morning.

According to police, a motorist found the body of 20-year-old Javon Gibson on Doris Road near the interstate around 8:20 a.m. Police said Gibson died after being shot.

No other information regarding the investigation has been released.

